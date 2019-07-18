CHEAT SHEET

    RETURN TO THE DANGER ZONE

    First ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Debuts

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    The trailer for the sequel of Top Gun was released on Thursday, with actor Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role of naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In the high-octane trailer, Cruise pilots high-powered jets, rides motorcycles, and speeds around in cars while sporting a leather jacket and classic aviators. Top Gun: Maverick has reportedly been in development for years, and also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. “The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind is headed for extinction,” Ed Harris’ character says in the trailer. “Maybe so sir, but not today,” Maverick replies. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2020.