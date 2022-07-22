First Monkeypox Cases in U.S. Kids Confirmed, CDC Says
WORRYING
Two American children have tested positive for monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a live Friday interview with The Washington Post. The cases are the first among kids as a record outbreak of more than 2,800 infections spreads across the country, with 36 being the average age affected, according to the CDC. An infant and a toddler both tested positive as a result of transmission among separate households, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said. The CDC is still looking into how the children were infected. The CDC said the kids are both receiving antiviral treatment and that “while both children have monkeypox symptoms, they are in good health.” The monkeypox treatment and vaccines are currently being reserved for those at the highest risk of infection and severe symptoms.