First Woman to Sue Kentucky Over Abortion Laws Asks to Dismiss Case
‘ANGRY’
The first person in Kentucky to sue the state over the constitutionality of its trigger abortion laws and six-week ban has asked to dismiss her case. The plaintiff, who remained anonymous and went by Jane Doe, was eight weeks pregnant when she sued the state on Dec. 8. “I am angry that now that I am pregnant and do not want to be, the government is interfering in my private matters and blocking me from having an abortion,” Doe said in a statement. She reportedly learned after she filed that her embryo lacked cardiac activity. The attorneys on the case blamed the Kentucky Supreme Court for an earlier ruling that held that abortion providers could not sue for their patients, forcing “Kentuckians seeking abortion to bring a lawsuit while in the middle of seeking time-sensitive health care,” the Kentucky ACLU said.