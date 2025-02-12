U.S. News

First Words Freed U.S. Prisoner Told Trump After Russian Jail Revealed

HOME SWEET HOME

Marc Fogel was imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years after he was caught with medical marijuana just outside of Moscow.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price