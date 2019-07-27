CHEAT SHEET
First-Year Harvard Law Students Get Anonymous Racist, Sexist Taunts: ‘You Don’t Belong Here’
Four first-year students at Harvard Law School were taunted with “demeaning” messages over their gender and race and told they don’t “belong” at the prestigious school by an anonymous sender, The Boston Globe reports. Two of the students were African-American, while the two others were women. The messages read, “We all hate u . . . at least you help with the curve,” and “you know you don’t belong here . . . youre just here because of affirmative action,” according to the Harvard Black Law Students Association. The students association said the students were subjected to such “malicious” messages “for months on end.”
While the school hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation and contacted the university’s police department, school officials say they have not identified the culprit. The students association, however, has expressed frustration that “the sender of this message remains unidentified and free to continue harassing Black and women students” while “the targeted students have been left to continue fearing for their safety.” The group has accused school officials of having “woefully failed to act” to protect the students and of breaking a promise to share the results of the investigation into the messages.