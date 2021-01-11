Florida Officials Search for Person Who Carved ‘Trump’ on Manatee’s Back

Read it at Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the assault of a manatee that had “TRUMP” etched into its back, the Citrus County Chronicle reported on Monday. The manatee was found in the Homosassa River, located on Florida’s west coast. Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and harassment of a manatee is a federal crime, as Craig Cavanna, a Fish and Wildlife official, told the Chronicle. “This is very out of character for this community,” Cavanna told the Chronicle. “Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That’s why it’s called the Nature Coast.”