CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Florida Officials Search for Person Who Carved ‘Trump’ on Manatee’s Back

    OH, THE HU-MANATEE

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Screenshot via Twitter.

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the assault of a manatee that had “TRUMP” etched into its back, the Citrus County Chronicle reported on Monday. The manatee was found in the Homosassa River, located on Florida’s west coast. Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and harassment of a manatee is a federal crime, as Craig Cavanna, a Fish and Wildlife official, told the Chronicle. “This is very out of character for this community,” Cavanna told the Chronicle. “Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That’s why it’s called the Nature Coast.”

    Read it at Citrus County Chronicle