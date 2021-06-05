Fisher-Price Recalls 175,000 Baby ‘Gliders’ After Four Infants Die in Them

Read it at CPSC.gov
Fisher-Price announced Friday that it would recall two of its most popular baby rockers: the 4-in-1 Rock n’ Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Soothe n’ Play Glider. Four babies—a 4-month old, two 2-month olds, and an 11-week old—died in Rock n’ Glides between April 2019 and February 2020, according to the recall notice. Roughly 120,000 Rock n’ Glides and 55,000 Soothe n’ Plays were sold in the U.S. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote of both devices in tweets, “Infants who are placed unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomach are at risk of suffocation. Stop using and get refund.”