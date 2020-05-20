Construction Firm Repeatedly Praised by Trump Lands $1.3 Billion Border Wall Contract, Says Report
A construction company that has been repeatedly lauded by President Trump has secured a $1.3 billion deal to build over 40 miles of border fencing through south Arizona, The Washington Post reports. Fisher Sand and Gravel reportedly embarked on an elaborate marketing pitch to Trump and his supporters after initial bids for wall contracts were overlooked. CEO Tommy Fisher is known to shower praise on Trump on cable news channels, has donated to Trump’s GOP allies, and has reportedly formed bonds with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Senate candidate Kris Kobach. Fisher’s first border contract is being reviewed by the Defense Department’s inspector general after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about improper White House influence on the decision. At an average cost of $30 million per mile of border barrier, the new Fisher contract is more expensive than any other for Trump’s border barrier.