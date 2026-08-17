Fisherman, 31, Found Alive in Underwater Sinkhole 15 Days After Vanishing

A fisherman missing for 15 days was discovered alive inside a dark chamber accessible only through a flooded cave. Erasto Crisanto Valdez, 31, disappeared while fishing with his father near San Francisco La Paz in the Uxpanapa region of Mexico on July 23. He later said he followed a fish into the cave before losing his route out. Specialist divers Harry Gust and Rosalino “Rosso” Rivera joined an operation expected to recover a body, the Daily Mail reported, citing Divernet. Gust reached the chamber on Aug. 7 and heard Crisanto respond to his calls. Crisanto said he lost track of time while sustaining himself with water and spending the ordeal asleep or in prayer. He believed only three days had elapsed. The divers supplied Crisanto with breathing equipment and escorted him through roughly 100 yards of submerged passage. Reports said he was hospitalized with dehydration and malnutrition.

Daily Mail