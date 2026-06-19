Fisherman Found Alive After a Week Lost at Sea

Daveigh Chase, best known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, had been missing for nearly a decade before her death, her former manager says. The former child actor died Tuesday at age 35 after complications from meningitis and a blood infection that led to sepsis, according to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chase’s former manager, John Ryan Jr., revealed that the actress vanished from the lives of friends and industry colleagues after 2015. Ryan said he became concerned when she failed to attend a meeting with filmmaker Rob Reiner and was never heard from again by those closest to her. “At first, I thought she was kidnapped or something,” Ryan told the outlet, adding that private investigators had been searching for her in recent years. Chase’s father, John David Schwallier, told The New York Times that the actress had struggled with substance abuse since her early teens and had been homeless in Los Angeles with Hernandez before her death. After finding fame as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stich and starring as Samara Morgan in The Ring that same year, Chase stepped away from acting after 2016. Ryan said he had begun developing a documentary about the search for the actress, tentatively titled Finding Lilo, before learning of her death.
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- 1Former Child Star Was Missing for 10 Years Before Death‘FINDING LILO’Former manager says friends and colleagues spent years searching for the former child star before her death at 35
- 2Moon Dust May Be Hiding Signs of Alien TechnologyOVER THE MOONIf scientists sift through the Moon’s surface, we could find microscopic dust suggesting alien life, an Oxford astrophysicist suggested
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- 3Star Granted Restraining Order Over Deranged FanSTAY AWAYThe stalker told a hearing he believed he and the singer were part of a classified military program that required them to “be together as soon as possible” for “national and global security.”
- 4Fisherman Found Alive After a Week Lost at SeaDANGER ISLANDHe had just popped out for a day on the water.
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- 5SNL Icon’s ‘Baby Boa’ Bulge Causes Massive StirEYES UP HERE!The 89-year-old comedian joked that he had been “upstaged” after the photo went viral.
- 6Medieval Times’ ‘Queen’ Sues Over Wardrobe MalfunctionA ROYAL PAINThe retaliation began after the actress reported repeated incidents of “unwanted romantic advances,” the complaint alleges.
- 7Grammy-Nominee, 29, Found DeadMYSTERY DEATHThe record producer was found unresponsive in his apartment during a welfare check.
- 8Grim New Details Emerge After Stranger Throws Boy to CrocsCROC HORRORThe zoo owner’s heroic wife leaped in to save the child.
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- 9Grammy Winner, 41, Breaks Silence on Shock DivorceSLOW YOUR ROLLThe singer’s ex-wife also made revelations on her podcast.
- 10Luigi Mangione Changes Course on Mental State DefenseNEVERMIND!It’s unclear what caused the defense to shift its strategy.
We may be able to find evidence of advanced alien civilizations in pulverized traces of their technology. Oxford astrophysicist Brian Lacki argues in a new, yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper that, instead of searching for radio signals from space to find aliens, which would require active maintenance, we should look for “passive” signs of their technology that endure without upkeep, as the possibility of aliens existing at the same time as us is low. Dr. Lacki identifies three types of “passive” alien technology signs: the occulter, the glinter, and the diffuser. An occulter is an object that an advanced civilization may create to block light from a star. Such an object could have a transit signature that astronomers on Earth might recognize as unnatural, and it would require no active maintenance, power source, or radio transmitter. We would simply observe a dip in a star’s brightness and suspect something unusual. A glinter is an object like a giant lens or mirror that a civilization could use to concentrate a star’s light. A diffuser, on the other hand, would scatter any light that falls on it in many directions. All three of these possible objects require no active maintenance and could provide evidence of unnatural phenomena. However, the best way to find these signs may not be by searching for large intact objects but rather by looking for the remnants of such structures, which Dr. Lacki refers to as “technograins,” microscopic debris that can get caught in the solar wind and possibly reach planets and moons in our galaxy. The astrophysicist posits that if we sift through the Moon’s surface, we could find microscopic dust suggesting alien life.
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Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man accused of repeatedly showing up at her Los Angeles home. According to court documents obtained by ABC News, a judge ordered William Applegate, 31, to stay away from the singer, her sister Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, George Smith, until June 17, 2031. The order prohibits Applegate from contacting the trio and requires him to remain at least 100 yards away from them, their home, workplaces, and vehicles. The ruling follows a civil harassment complaint Carpenter filed in May. In court documents, the “Espresso” singer alleged that Applegate arrived at her home uninvited on May 23 and attempted to enter by forcefully pushing down the handle of her front door. An LAPD detective stated in court filings that the singer was in “genuine fear” following the encounter. Although Applegate was arrested on May 23, private security personnel alleged that he returned to the property on two consecutive days after his release. During Wednesday’s hearing, Applegate reportedly claimed he and Carpenter were part of a classified military program that required them to “be together as soon as possible” for “national and global security.” He later said he would stay away if the singer personally requested it. Carpenter did not attend the hearing.
Fisherman Found Alive After a Week Lost at Sea
A fisherman has been found after a week missing at sea. He went missing last Thursday after setting off for a day of fishing in a small aluminum rowing boat from Pukapuka Island, an atoll in the Cook Islands. When he didn’t return the following day, he was reported missing to the New Zealand Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, which in turn asked the Royal New Zealand Air Force for help. He was located by an RNZAF P-8A Poseidon and is thought to have been carrying minimal survival equipment, the New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement. After he was spotted, “nearby fishing vessels had indicated they were able to pick the man up,” the release said. Pukapuka is some 708 miles northwest of the Cook Islands’ largest island, Rarotonga. The New Zealand Herald reports it is one of the archipelago’s most remote islands and used to be called Danger Island.
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Original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris, 89, has reacted after fans fixated on an apparent bulge in a photo taken with actress Taraji P. Henson. The image was originally shared as part of an Instagram carousel celebrating Henson’s Broadway debut in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, but quickly generated buzz online for reasons unrelated to the production. After the photo spread across social media, the 89-year-old comedian, best known as the first Black cast member on Saturday Night Live, addressed the chatter in a humorous video posted to his followers. “It seems I’ve caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,” he joked, adding, “I’m more than a body. I’m a brain too.” The comedy veteran used the moment to promote his upcoming book, Ain’t That a Bi--h, joking that after appearing alongside Emmy, Oscar and Tony winners throughout his career, he never expected to be “upstaged by my penis.” Morris also turned the spotlight toward a more serious message, encouraging fans to vote and remember the sacrifices made during the Civil Rights Movement. “I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights,” Morris said. “Vote—and buy my book.”
An actress at the Southern California Medieval Times dinner theater restaurant is suing the company, alleging it retaliated against her after she reported repeated workplace harassment and gender discrimination. In the lawsuit, Kaitlyn Farrell, who has played the “Queen” since 2019, claims her manager at the Buena Park branch directed another employee to remove stitching from her costume, causing a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance. The 34-year-old describes the incident as “calculated sabotage” that was “maliciously intended to cause wardrobe malfunctions in front of live audiences.” According to the complaint, retaliation began after Farrell reported repeated incidents of “unwanted romantic advances” from the horse trainer, which she claims were treated “dismissively” by management. She alleges that after the horse trainer found out about her report, he began placing her in physical danger while she interacted with the animals. Farrell says the harassment escalated after she participated in a workers’ strike. Anonymous social media accounts allegedly “routinely posted manipulated and degrading images of Ms. Farrell,” doxxed her, and, at worst, she claims, this culminated in a real-life stalking incident. She alleges that when she brought these issues to the company’s legal counsel, she was told no action would be taken. Shortly afterward, the wardrobe incident occurred, leading Farrell to quit in February 2024. In March, the union disbanded. The Daily Beast has reached out to Medieval Times for comment.
Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith has been found dead at his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 29. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said officers found Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, unresponsive during a welfare check at his Martin Street apartment Thursday afternoon. Police said they did not suspect foul play. His cause of death remains unknown pending autopsy results. The Tennessee native rose to prominence in the late 2010s, working with stars including Beyoncé, Drake, Travis Scott, and Eminem. Keith earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 for co-producing Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He received a second nomination in 2024 for Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.” He produced four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, including Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” and collaborated with rapper Sexyy Red on tracks such as “Get It Sexxy” and “Pound Town.”
A three-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo by a man with learning difficulties was attacked by at least one of the animals. The boy was watching the reptiles from an overhead walkway at the zoo in the U.K. on Thursday when he was reportedly thrown roughly 15 feet into the exhibit below by a “mentally disabled” stranger. The zoo owner’s wife, Tracey Johnson, climbed in after the toddler in a desperate bid to rescue him. The boy is in a critical condition in the hospital with injuries including a broken pelvis and arm. Chris Newman, director of the British National Centre for Reptile Welfare, warned that “even an investigatory bite would be catastrophic” for a child landing among the well-fed reptiles. A 30-year-old man, who was visiting during a group outing accompanied by a carer, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on bail after detectives found him “not fit for interview”. The zoo’s tropical house has been shut indefinitely. It houses more than a dozen crocodiles, including Nile crocodiles Romeo and Cuddles, who are between nine feet and 11 feet long. Co-owner Andy Johnson said his thoughts remained with the injured child.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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Grammy-winning country star Jelly Roll has opened up about his pending divorce from podcaster wife Bunnie XO. During a concert in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Thursday, the singer told fans to “break your camera phones out,” as it was the only time he would discuss the split. Telling the audience that he and his ex remain “best friends,” he confirmed, “Nobody cheated on nobody.” The singer added, “Bunnie, I love you baby, thank you for those 10 years.” The 41-year-old singer also told fans to watch Bunnie’s latest podcast episode talking about the split, saying “every word of it is the truth.” On her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, revealed that while they are in the process of settling their divorce, “We’re still having a baby together.” The podcaster said she and Jelly Roll will “co-parent together,” and they remain best friends. “Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.” The podcaster also admitted Jelly Roll has already “started dating” and addressed his recent weight loss. “Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season, right? He’s feeling himself. He looks so good… he likes to snuggle and he likes to cuddle.” She also encouraged women to slide into her ex’s DMs on Instagram. “Don’t be scared. Shoot your motherf---ing shot,” she said. “I will be the ex-wife, okay? And we’ll have a great time.” Jelly Roll has a daughter, Bailee Ann, 18, and son, Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships.
Attorneys for Luigi Mangione have reversed course on their plan to argue a psychiatric defense for the accused killer of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione’s defense team told the judge on Thursday that they would be withdrawing Wednesday’s plan to claim that the 28-year-old suffered an extreme emotional disturbance during his alleged murder of the healthcare executive, according to CNN. Experts previously told the outlet that entering an insanity plea for Mangione would be difficult, but was a valid course of action given the evidence stacked against him. Judge Gregory Carro’s evidentiary ruling last month allowed prosecutors to admit crucial evidence they claim ties Mangione to the crime scene and could reveal the motive behind his alleged killing. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and weapons charges in the killing of Thompson, who was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. Mangione’s state trial is set to begin in September.