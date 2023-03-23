The Fisherman Sandal Is Back—Here Are Our Favorite Renditions

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every season, a past fashion trend makes its way back into the mainstream. This year alone, we’ve seen the rise of pastels, maxi skirts, and low-rise jeans (why!?), and it’s likely we will see even more familiar fashions make a comeback as the year progresses on.

Much to the delight of many ’90s-era style lovers, the classic fisherman sandal is currently having a major fashion moment. This typically utilitarian, frills-free leather sandal with an interlaced, lattice framework is seeing all types of funky and adventurous interpretations from both mainstream designers and high-fashion designers like Dr. Martens and Prada.

While you’ll certainly see modern-day fisherman sandals that are more traditional, practical, and Old Man and the Sea-esque with flat heels and brown leather materials, you’ll also encounter a plethora of edgy, chunky platform sandals with feminine splashes of color and playful silhouettes. You’ll even encounter an all too familiar jelly-style sandal that will take you on a trip down nostalgia lane.

No matter your personal style or tastes, these all-purpose fisherman sandals are sure to carry you through the spring, summer, and many seasons to come. No water required!

Dr. Martens Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandals Talk about a blast from decades past. These retro Dr. Martens Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandals are giving us major ’90s vibes. The surprisingly comfy vegan leather footwear combines equal parts funk and style to give you a staple shoe that goes with just about everything in your closet, from short shorts to maxi dresses. You’ll find it hard to wear any shoe but these. Buy At Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Zappos $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Angel Alarcon Fisherman Flats These Angel Alarcon Fisherman Flats are a shoe you won’t regret buying. Unlike more mainstream fisherman sandals, these braided leather shoes come with a pointed toe, giving the fisherman footwear a more romantic flare. Whether you want to toss these flats on for cocktail hour or run endless weekend errands in, you’ll find comfort, style, and compliments galore in these Spanish-made sandals. Buy At Anthropologie $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Melissa Women's Possession Sandals If you’re nostalgic for those classic, colorful jelly sandals you wore running around the playground, you’re in luck: the original maker—who happens to have two shoes on this list—has reintroduced the fisherman jelly sandal to the delight of a generation. You’ll recognize the familiar design on these closed-toe Melissa Possession sandals, and before you know it, you will be buying multiple pairs of this time-honored, recognizable shoe. Buy At Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Melissa Megan Platform Fisherman Sandals Those who were alive during the jelly sandal era will certainly appreciate these retro, upgraded Melissa Megan Platform Fisherman Sandals. Made from a durable, recycled fruit-scented (for real!) PVC material, you’ll feel like you’re walking on nothing but cushion and cloud in these cozy fisherman sandals. The chic, eye-catching shoes come in pink, beige, and black and look incredible with dresses. Buy At Nordstrom $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Katy Perry The Geli Combat Fisherman Platform Sandal Anyone who has ever stumbled upon Katy Perry’s shoe line knows that they’re super playful and innovative in both design and execution, and the same can be said for the brand’s Geli Combat Fisherman Platform Sandal. The 2.5-inch shapely shoe looks like part combat boot, part casual sandal in its design, but is astutely feminine. Buy At Nordstrom $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Madewell Rina Fisherman Flat The Madewell Rina Fisherman Flat is about as close to a classic fisherman sandal as you could ever get—with just the tiniest of heels. The man-made leather sandal has all the features of a standard fisherman shoe, but maintains a goes-with-everything style. But don’t just take my word for it; with a 4.5-star rating, it’s clear this $138 sandal is a hit among shoppers. Buy At Madewell $ 138 Free Shipping

Free People Delaney Sandals On the hunt for an everyday utilitarian sandal that will carry you through warmer seasons to come? Look no further than Free People’s wildly popular, well-reviewed Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal. These down-to-earth fisherman sandals come with a lug heel that won’t leave your feet screaming for relief at the end of the day. Come summer time, you’ll appreciate the easy, breezy nature of this sandal, especially on tropical vacations. Buy At Nordstrom $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Prada Monolith Fisherman Sandal For those who want to splurge on a chic summer sandal, look no further than Prada’s playful Monolith Fisherman Sandal. The $850 high-fashion statement shoe may look similar to its more-affordable predecessors and competitors, but it carries that signature, unmistakable Prada logo that will tell fellow admirers you’re walking around in luxury footwear. Cue the endless envy! Buy At Nordstrom $ 850 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.