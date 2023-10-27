Fisherman Survives for 2 Weeks on Life Raft Off Washington Coast
‘IT WAS EMOTIONAL’
One of two fishermen was brought to shore from a life raft by the Canadian Coast Guard on Thursday, two weeks after his boat, The Evening, went missing. The pair had left Grays Harbor, Washington, on Oct. 12 and planned to return three days later. One fisherman was found about 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery by a group of people passing by, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest. Ryan Planes, one of the people who spotted the fisherman, told King 5 News, “We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional.” Planes said the man had eaten salmon for sustenance. He was taken to the hospital to recover. The USCG had stopped their search for the missing ship on Oct. 25, offering their “sincerest condolences” to the families on social media. The second fisherman remains missing.