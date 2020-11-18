My Favorite Fitbit Is on Sale on Amazon Now
I’m not sure about you, but exercising at home and not at the gym hasn’t been the same. That’s why I’ve been coming up with new and creative ways to ensure I’m getting up and being active throughout the day. For this, I credit my Fitbit, one of the best purchases I made this year. Right now, it’s 33% off on Amazon, so you can get one too.
The Charge 4 is, I think, the best Fitbit out there. For starters, it’s sleek, so sleek you can at times forget you’re even wearing it. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it isn’t full of features. Not only does it track your steps, it also is able to monitor your heart rate and sleep. And it doubles as a smart watch, meaning you can stay connected and check texts with just a flick of your wrist.
