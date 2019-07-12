CHEAT SHEET
PURE COMFORT
Pamper Your Feet With FitFlop’s Summer Sale on Its High-Function and Stylish Sandals, Slides, and More
There’s absolutely no reason for your feet to suffer with flimsy flip flops or sandals this summer—give them some support with FitFlop’s summer sale. Hundreds of men’s and women’s sneakers, slip-ons, and sandals are up to 60% off right now. And you can use code CELEBRATE20 at checkout to get an extra 20% off your order. In case you’re unfamiliar with FitFlop, here’s what you need to know: They make comfort- and function-focused footwear, giving your feet the support they need while still looking good. This sale covers everything from their women’s slip-on sandals and ballet flats to their top-rated men’s sandals, boat shoes, and sneakers. With more than 500 items on sale, it might help to consider some stylish highlights. The Men's Woven Leather Slides embody laid back style and are perfect to throw on during beachy weekends and leisurely strolls. Or consider the Lulu Padded Metallic Cross Slides for an elegant, simple, and classic polish you can add to any outfit you pair them with. They’re made with FitFlop’s MicroWobbleBoard midsole, a triple-density cushion designed to keep you comfortable all day that complements the slides’ wide foot-hugging cross-over straps. Or grab a pair of the Airmesh Sneakers. They stretch, they breathe, and their lightweight and flexible midsoles will move with you wherever you go. Whatever you feel your feet deserve this summer, make it a treat that’s both high quality and affordable with FitFlop’s sale. | Shop at FitFlop >
