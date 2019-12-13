FIU Bridge Collapse Victims and Families Will Receive Portions of $103M Settlement: Judge
The victims and the families of the six people killed and over 10 people injured after a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University’s campus collapsed onto traffic in 2018 will receive portions of a $102.7 million settlement. The Miami Herald reports that senior bankruptcy judge A. Jay Cristol confirmed a plan of reorganization filed last month by Munilla Construction Management, the bridge’s general contractor. “While MCM is pleased to successfully emerge from reorganization and is abundantly grateful for the support it received during this difficult time, it will never forget those we lost in the tragic FIU pedestrian bridge failure,” MCM President Jorge Munilla said in a statement. “While no dollar figure can replace those who were lost, MCM placed an emphasis on expediting the process to make substantial funds available for the claimants so that the length of this difficult judicial process could be significantly reduced.” If no one appeals the plan by Dec. 28, the nearly $103 million settlement will be divided between the survivors and the families of the victims.