When Mark Rosenberg suddenly resigned as president of Florida International University last week, he said he needed to tend to his and his wife’s health problems. But it turns out there was much more to the story. CBS Miami reports that Rosenberg, 72, relentlessly pursued a young employee at FIU—and then admitted his conduct to the board of trustees when he learned the woman was talking about it. In a statement on Sunday, Rosenberg blamed mental health issues. “Regrettably, these issues spilled over to my work and I caused discomfort for a valued colleague. I unintentionally created emotional—not physical—entanglement. I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions,” he said.