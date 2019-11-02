CHEAT SHEET
Florida Teen Accused of Seeking Hitman to ‘Eliminate’ School Staffer
Authorities in Florida say an 18-year-old high school student tried to hire a hitman to have a school employee killed. At a press conference on Friday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office announced charges of first-degree solicitation to attempt murder against Nicholas Godfrey, who was arrested late Thursday. Police say Godfrey posted messages on Instagram offering $100,000 to anybody who could provide him with the “victim’s head.” His alleged target, who was not identified by police, was described only as an employee of Fivay High School. “No joke. I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” Godfrey was quoted as saying. In comments to reporters, Sheriff Chris Nocco conceded that the teen didn’t appear to have the means to carry out the alleged plot, and said Godfrey told detectives he was only joking. But, he said, “it doesn’t matter what the intent was. When you do it and post it on social media, the crime is committed.”