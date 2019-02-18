Five Americans Detained by Haitian National Police

Five Americans were arrested in Haiti, CNN reports, with local officials claiming the U.S. citizens are being held on “conspiracy charges." Haiti Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond confirmed to the network that the Americans were arrested along with “two foreign nationals and one Haitian,” but their identities were not immediately made available. The detentions come as violent protests sweep the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, and protesters demand that President Jovenel Moise and the prime minister resign.
A State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast the “Haitian National Police detained a group of individuals, including some U.S. citizens,” but were unable to comment further due to “privacy considerations.” Local officials reportedly said the Americans have yet to be formally charged. Officials reportedly told Agence France-Presse the five were detained on “criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of weapons,” and the two foreign nationals were a Russian and a Serb. AFP also reported the group was detained at a police checkpoint near the Haitian central bank with “assault rifles, pistols, bulletproof vests and drones.” The State Department reportedly issued a “Do not travel” notice for the country and has ordered all U.S. non-emergency personnel to leave, citing “crime and civil unrest.”
