Five British Nationals, Including a Child, Infected With Coronavirus at French Ski Resort
Five British nationals, including a child, have tested positive for the coronavirus in a French ski resort town. The five infected people were part of a group of 11 who shared two apartments in a chalet in late January with a British man who has since tested positive. It’s believed he contracted the virus in Singapore. All 11 people are under quarantine in local hospitals, but the infected child spent time at a school in the Alpine village of Contamines-Montjoie while the family was on an extended stay. The school where the infected child spent time—in addition to another school that had a recent exchange with the potentially exposed school—have been temporarily closed, according to Reuters. The scare in one of the most popular Alpine ski resort areas on Mont Blanc comes at the start of the busiest ski season as Paris schools and many schools in the U.K. start their annual midterm ski holiday break.