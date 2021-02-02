Five Children, Man Killed in Oklahoma Shooting Rampage

Six people, including five young children, were found fatally shot inside an Oklahoma home on Tuesday morning.

The Muskogee Police Department responded to a call of multiple people shot at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the home about two hours outside of Oklahoma City, a suspect emerged brandishing a weapon, police said in a press release.

An officer fired one shot at the man as he ran away from authorities—but missed. The suspect, who is believed to be a family member of the six victims, was apprehended after a short chase. Inside the home, officers found one man and four children fatally shot.

“A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital,” police said in a statement. “There was also one adult female with life-threatening injuries taken to a Tulsa hospital.”

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin on Tuesday described the five minors as “small children,” adding that authorities do not have their exact ages yet. Hamlin said police are working to find a motive but do not believe any other suspects are involved.

“We don’t believe that it’s random but we just don’t have details yet of the why or what happened,” Hamlin told the Associated Press.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the names of the deceased.

“I can’t say how, but we believe the suspect in custody is related to the victims,” Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee told NBC News.