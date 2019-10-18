CHEAT SHEET
OUTRAGED
Five Congress Members Condemn Blizzard’s Ban on a Pro-Hong-Kong Professional Player
Five members of Congress released a letter to video-game maker Activision Blizzard Friday condemning the company’s decision to ban a professional player for expressing his support for the Hong Kong protests. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) all signed a letter urging Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick to “decide whether to look beyond the bottom line and promote American values...or to give in to Beijing’s demands in order to preserve market access.” Blizzard initially suspended the player, Ng Wai Chung, aka “Blitzchung,” for a year and rescinded his prize money after he said on an official broadcast “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” The punishment sparked widespread outrage and an employee walkout, prompting the company to shorten the player’s suspension a week ago.