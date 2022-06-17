Five Cuban Judges Banned From U.S. Over ‘Unfair Trials’ Against Protesters
FALLOUT
The Biden administration has banned five Cuban judges from entering the U.S., the State Department told the Miami Herald on Friday. The move stemmed from “unfair trials” against protesters who took to the streets to blast the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba over a lack of food and medicine and the government's response to COVID-19. The Cuban government sentenced 381 protesters, including 16 teenagers between 16 and 18, on “sedition” and “sabotage” charges, the Herald reported. Though the State Department wouldn’t identify the names of the judges, 17 Cuban officials have been barred from entry in the past. “These judges are connected to unfair trials and unjust sentencing and imprisonment of peaceful July 11, 2021, protesters,” an agency spokesperson said. The Cuban government was quick to hit back on the claims, with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez calling the ban an “act of aggression” based on “mendacious and absolutely unfounded allegations.”