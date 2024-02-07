Five Dead and Dozens Injured as Russia Unleashes Fresh Carnage on Ukraine

At least five people were killed and dozens injured early Wednesday as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with missiles and Shahed-type drones, local authorities said.

Thirty five people in the Ukrainian capital were injured, including a pregnant woman, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. A residential building was among the sites struck in the city, though Russia’s Defense Ministry, as usual, claimed to have hit a military target.

At least six regions across the country were targeted in the latest round of attacks. “My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones. We will definitely respond to Russia - the terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement after the attacks.

The death toll from almost daily Russian attacks shows no sign of stopping even as a deal for further U.S. aid to Ukraine appeared dead on arrival Tuesday.