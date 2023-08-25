CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Five Dead as Wild Storm, Possible Tornadoes Ravage Michigan

    CRISIS

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A view of a road flooded after heavy rains in Detroit, Michigan. At least five people—including two children—have died as severe thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Michigan.

    Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

    At least five people—including two children—have died as severe thunderstorms wreak havoc in Michigan, leading to widespread damage, power outages, and wind gusts surpassing 80 mph. On Thursday, a 21-year-old woman and a pair of young girls, aged 1 and 3, were killed in a head-on car crash believed to be caused by the intense winds. There were other incidents of cars flipping over from the gusts and possible tornadoes. One Lansing resident died when a tree fell onto their home. It is unclear who else was in the home or if anyone else suffered injuries. Several freeways around Metro Detroit remained closed on Friday morning due to flooding, and the National Weather Service will survey the affected areas for suspected tornado touchdowns.

    Read it at MLive
    ,