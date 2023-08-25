Five Dead as Wild Storm, Possible Tornadoes Ravage Michigan
At least five people—including two children—have died as severe thunderstorms wreak havoc in Michigan, leading to widespread damage, power outages, and wind gusts surpassing 80 mph. On Thursday, a 21-year-old woman and a pair of young girls, aged 1 and 3, were killed in a head-on car crash believed to be caused by the intense winds. There were other incidents of cars flipping over from the gusts and possible tornadoes. One Lansing resident died when a tree fell onto their home. It is unclear who else was in the home or if anyone else suffered injuries. Several freeways around Metro Detroit remained closed on Friday morning due to flooding, and the National Weather Service will survey the affected areas for suspected tornado touchdowns.