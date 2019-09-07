CHEAT SHEET
Five Deaths Tied to E-Cigarette Vape-Related Lung Disease
At least five deaths have now been tied to a deadly lung disease associated with e-cigarette use known as vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a new report stating that over 450 cases of the lung disease have been identified across the U.S., including the five fatalities in the states of California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon. The CDC has also asked states look back at older lung-disease related fatalities to see if any of the victims were e-cigarette users. “No evidence of infectious diseases has been identified,” the CDC reports of the new lung disease. “Therefore lung illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure.” The CDC report does not name any specific brands or substance associated with the fatalities, though they say many patients had used e-cigarette products with liquids that contain cannabinoid products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol.