FIVE Fetuses Found in D.C. Anti-Abortion Activist’s Home, Police Say
The Metropolitan Police Department have discovered five fetuses inside the Capitol Hill home of an anti-abortion activist who was just indicted for allegedly invading a reproductive health-care clinic in 2020. In a statement to The Daily Beast, police said they responded to a tip “regarding potential bio-hazard material” at the home of 28-year-old Lauren Handy at around 12:30 on Wednesday. “Upon further investigation, MPD located five fetuses inside a residence at the location,” police said. “The fetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently a pending investigation.” WUSA9 first reported that Handy was outside her home on Wednesday as officers brought out coolers containing the fetuses. Though Handy declined to comment on the incident, the anti-abortion activist said: “People will freak out when they hear.” Handy is among nine anti-abortion protesters who were indicted on Wednesday after allegedly invading a DC health center and streaming it on Facebook.