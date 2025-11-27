Netflix struggled to handle demand for the hotly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and crashed within minutes of new episodes dropping. Fans who had waited three years for the first part of the new season were unable to stream the opening four episodes on Wednesday. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded more than 14,000 reports in the U.S. alone, The Guardian reported. The outage was thankfully short-lived for fans of the hit show. A spokesperson for Netflix told Reuters: “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.” Ross Duffer, who created the show with his brother, Matt, boasted on his Instagram that Netflix had “increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash”. This is not the first time that a surge in streaming has wiped out Netflix. There was also a brief outage when the final two episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season became available to watch in 2022. The next three episodes of Stranger Things will—hopefully—be available to stream on Christmas Day, with the final ever episode dropping on New Year’s Day.
Five Hospitalized After ‘Odor’ on American Airlines Flight Forces Diversion
A passenger plane was forced to divert, and five people were hospitalized after a foul smell was detected in the cabin. American Airlines flight 2118 landed in Texas on November 23, with the carrier stating that four crew members and one passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Federal Aviation Administration said the decision was made to put the Airbus 321 down in Houston “after the crew reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin.” It said the jet had taken off from “Orlando International Airport and was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” before noting that it would investigate. “American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power… following reports of an odor on board,” the airline said in a statement to Fox Houston. A Houston Fire Department spokesperson told the Independent they were “advised of fumes but received no reports of smoke.” The status of the five and the cause of the stench are not yet known. The Daily Beast has contacted American Airlines for more information.
A bull shark killed a woman and injured a man at a beach in Australia. The terrifying incident happened at Crowdy Bay in the mid-north coast of New South Wales on Thursday morning. Police say the man and the woman are believed to be in their 20s. NSW police Chief Inspector Timothy Bayly said the pair were swimming at the remote, unpatrolled beach when the attack happened. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene. A bystander applied a makeshift tourniquet to the male’s leg before paramedics arrived. “[That] potentially saved his life,” Bayly said. “The courage from some bystanders is amazing. To put yourself out there is very heroic and it did give us time to get to that male patient.” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said scientists are now trying to determine from bite wounds and any witness footage or statements what species of shark was involved in the fatal attack. “It’s a really isolated location up there,” Pearce told Channel 10 Australia. “That made it difficult for emergency services to get there quickly.” Rob Harcourt, emeritus professor of marine ecology at Macquarie University, said it is rare for sharks to bite more than one person at once, unless they were hunting for prey or deterring other animals from intervening. “It is quite unusual, but it’s not unheard of,” Harcourt said.
Folk singer Jackson Browne, 77, announced the death of his son Ethan in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” reads the post. Ethan was 52 years old. The cause of death is unknown. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.” Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide at age 30 when Ethan was a toddler. Ethan appeared with Jackson Browne on the cover of a 1974 issue of Rolling Stone, nuzzling his father’s face.
The business world is quietly seeking to rebrand ‘Trump Accounts’ for children as the more politically neutral ‘530A’ instead. The move is an attempt to incentivise parents to use an investment scheme they hope will outlive the current administration. Introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump Accounts will see all Americans born between 2025 and 2028 receive $1000 from the Treasury, which will be deposited into a low-cost stock fund they can access when they turn 18. Up to $5,000 a year can be deposited into the accounts, which employers and charities may consider contributing to as a perk for parents. “It’s just a technical, more straightforward name,” Madeline Brown, policy associate at the Urban Institute, said of the 503A rebrand, which has started to gain traction amongst lawyers and policy types. “For the durability of this program, there’s reason to remove politics, and think of it as something that will exist beyond this administration, and to encourage folks to participate.” White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the fact remains: Only President Trump could’ve secured this historic win to help the next generation of Americans build wealth and achieve prosperity,” Axios reports. More details about how the accounts will work in practice will be revealed before the end of the year, the White House said.
Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV has issued a Thanksgiving message to Americans from his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, just outside Rome. “I would encourage all people, especially with this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people, people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of faith, but to say thank you to someone, to recognize that we all have received so many gifts, first and foremost, the gift of life,” said the pontiff, 70, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side and became the first American leader of the Catholic Church in May. “The gift of faith, the gift of unity to encourage all people to try and promote peace and harmony and to give thanks to God for them and the gifts we can give,” he added, speaking to NBC’s Molly Hunter on Tuesday. Pope Leo has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants in the U.S., calling on the government to treat people “humanely” and with “dignity” earlier this month. He will travel to Turkey on Thursday as part of his first foreign trip since he was elected.
Guy Fieri is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a severe leg injury on set. The Food Network star, 57, revealed he tore his quadriceps muscle in half after slipping on a staircase while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Fieri said the accident happened when he missed a step and his legs split in opposite directions. “I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News Digital. “My right leg compressed into itself. The doctor said in 20 years, he’s never seen a tear right through the biggest, thickest part of the quad.” The chef underwent emergency surgery to prevent the muscle from receding. “You normally tear that muscle at the tendon or tear the tendon off the bone,” he explained. “But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded.” The injury occurred in the middle of filming, and the cast and crew had to adjust production. Fieri is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers and will need to be off his feet for eight weeks. Despite the setback, he said the team “pivoted” with creative filming techniques, and he is focused on healing while resting at his ranch.
Sir Richard Branson has issued an update regarding the death of his wife, Joan Templeman. Branson, 75, shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday clarifying that she died “quickly and painlessly” while recovering from a back injury. ”As many already know, I’d come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England,” Branson wrote. “In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again. We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side.” He did not reveal her cause of death. Branson and Templeman, 80, were married in 1989 and had three children: Holly, 44, Sam, 40, and Clare Sarah, who died when she was four days old. “Life will never be the same without her. But we have fifty incredible years of memories—years filled with tears and laughter, kindness, and a love that shaped our family more than words could ever capture,” Branson continued in the statement. “We just had lots of laughs. We were very lucky.
An American mountain climber was among two people killed in a horrific fall from New Zealand’s highest and most dangerous peak, authorities announced on Wednesday. The other person killed was a guide. The climbers, part of a four-man team, were scaling Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, on Monday when the pair of them reportedly slipped and fell to their deaths. The other two members of the team, believed to be a guide and their client, were rescued by helicopter after authorities received a distress call from the climbers late on Tuesday night. The victims’ bodies, who were tied together by rope, were later recovered after an overnight search. Although they have not been publicly identified, Police Area Commander Vicki Walker confirmed one of the deceased was a U.S. national, while the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association identified the other as an internationally-recognized guide. Aoraki, part of New Zealand’s Southern Alps, has a peak of 12,218ft and is known as a challenging climb even for experienced mountaineers. More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain since the start of the 20th century.
American Pie star Tara Reid filed a police report after she was allegedly drugged at a hotel bar near Chicago. The 50-year-old has said she is now ready to prosecute anyone involved, according to a statement from the Rosemont Public Safety Department. According to Page Six, Reid stated, “I am willing to prosecute,” in the report. It was filed on Tuesday and largely mirrors the claims Reid originally made, according to TMZ. The Big Lebowski star said she had been at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O’Hare Airport in Rosemont on Saturday when the incident occurred. Reid said she went out for a cigarette with someone claiming to be a successful influencer and left her glass of wine at the bar. When she returned to it, she claims the drink was covered with a napkin. She took a sip, which was the last thing she remembers from that night, she claimed. According to TMZ, her next memory was waking up in the hospital. Footage gathered by a fan from that night shows her shouting at paramedics, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.” She attended a 60-day rehabilitation in 2008 and has previously spoken out about her battle with addiction. The Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating.