Five Killed, Five Injured in Horrific Van Crash in Arkansas
A van servicing a school for disabled adults collided with a large truck in southeast Arkansas, killing five and injuring five, according to authorities. Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said that the 15-passenger van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit organization serving people with developmental delays or disabilities in a number of southeast Arkansas counties, as per its website. Police said that the victims fall between the ages of 19 and 73, and that both drivers are among the injured. It currently seems that the van’s driver “did not see the oncoming traffic” and failed to yield when crossing U.S. Highway 65, according to Sadler.