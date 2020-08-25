Five Cops Involved in Fatal Breonna Taylor Raid Were in Another Botched Raid in 2018
DEJA VU
At least five of the Louisville, Kentucky, cops involved in the “no knock” search warrant that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death were involved in another botched drug raid in 2018, Vice reports. Four cops who burst into Taylor’s apartment in March, and a fifth who requested the controversial search warrant, rammed the front door of Mario Daugherty’s home, firing flash bangs and shouting at his family to come outside, according to body-cam footage. The search warrant claimed marijuana was being grown and sold from the house, but the case was later dropped. Daughtery’s 14-year-old daughter thought she was being robbed and ran out into an alley where she was arrested by officers with guns drawn. The traumatizing raid resulted in no charges and is the subject of a lawsuit.
When the same cops raided Taylor’s home, her boyfriend thought they were being burglarized and used his legal gun to fire a warning shot. It prompted cops to return with a volley of gunfire that killed Taylor in her sleep. The drug dealer that police were looking for had been found earlier in the night.