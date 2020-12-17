5 ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew Quit Over Cruise COVID Rants: Report

Read it at The Sun
Five crewmembers on the seventh Mission Impossible film have quit after Tom Cruise flew into a rage multiple times over breaches of COVID-19 protocols, The Sun reports. Cruise, a producer as well as star of the film, was recorded berating staff for standing within six feet of one another, screaming, “If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone! And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it. And you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever fucking do it again.” A second eruption followed Tuesday night, according to The Sun, prompting the staffers to walk.