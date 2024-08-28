Popular Deli Meat Brand’s Listeria Outbreak Kills Five More
EMERGENCY RECALL
Five more people have died after consuming Boar’s Head products contaminated with listeria according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The deli meat bacterial outbreak is the largest since 2011 with eight deaths, 57 hospitalizations and nearly 4,000 tons of food items recalled. Listeria, which is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pregnant, and those with preexisting medical conditions, kills nearly one in five of those infected. Of those killed in connection with the Boar’s Head outbreak, one victim was an 88-year-old father-of-three and Holocaust survivor named Günter Morgenstein. His son told the Daily Mail, “I think that is one of the biggest things, you know, that my mom and me are in most shock over — that he survived the Holocaust only to die from deli meats years later.” The CDC is urging shoppers to check inspection labels before consuming Boar’s Head items for the recalled product codes EST. 12612 or P-12612.