Five Murdered After Love Spat in Austrian Ski Resort Chalet

A 25-year-old man is in custody in the quiet Austrian ski resort town of Kitzbuehel after allegedly fatally shooting his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, her new 24-year-old boyfriend and the rest of her family early Sunday morning. Local media report that the man twice tried to speak to his ex-girlfriend after seeing her with her new lover before storming her parent’s chalet around 4 a.m. with a loaded pistol. After he allegedly shot the five people sleeping in the chalet, he turned himself into police and confessed the murder, telling police that he first shot the father, then the mother and brother, before climbing over an outdoor balcony to gain entry into his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom.