Five Muslim Lawmakers Elected in History-Making Result
A FIRST
Last night had many firsts. Among them, five Muslim Democrats became the first Muslim legislators in their respective states, according to HuffPost. Mauee Turner won a seat in Oklahoma’s state house, Madinah Wilson-Anton was elected in Delaware, Iman Jodeh won her race for the state House in Colorado. Samba Baldeh was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly and is not only the first Muslim to represent Dane County in the legislature, but also the first Black man as well. Christopher Benjamin was elected in Florida to represent the 107th District in the House of Representatives. Representative Ilhan Omar and Representative Rashida Tlaib, who are also both Muslim, were re-elected for a second term in the United States House. “This work is a critical part of defeating the violent rise of Islamophobia here and around the world,” the executive director of the Justice Education Technology Political Advocacy Center Mohammed Missouri said.