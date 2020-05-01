Five Nuns in One Milwaukee Convent Die of Coronavirus

Read it at New York Times
Five nuns at the same Milwaukee convent succumbed to COVID-19 in April, The New York Times reports. Our Lady of the Angels, home to several dozen sisters, functions as somewhat of a long-term care facility for aging nuns with dementia and other medical issues—unfortunately rendering it as vulnerable to the new coronavirus as other retirement homes, which have been hard hit by the pandemic. Though all five nuns died of the coronavirus, the diagnoses were posthumous. All five were over the age of 80 and had served the church for decades.