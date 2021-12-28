Five NYC Anti-Vaxxers Decide a Brooklyn Burger King Is the Hill They Will Die On
HOME OF THE WHOPPING IDIOTS
A crusade against the COVID-19 vaccines ended in disappointment Monday when five anti-vaxxers were arrested inside a Brooklyn Burger King after screaming at employees for not serving them. The group—Mitchell Bosch, 41, Michael Mitchell, 36, Augusto Alarcon, 39, Ethan Boisvert, 41, and Bradford Solomon, 44—allegedly stormed into the restaurant maskless and, after they were told they could not be served, began berating the employees and shouting at other protestors to “hold the line.” Patrons must be fully vaccinated if they want to dine indoors in New York. The five were arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Bosch has previously been arrested for protesting vaccine mandates at a Cheesecake Factory and Applebee’s in Queens, according to the New York Post.