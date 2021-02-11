Five Proud Boys Slapped With Conspiracy Charges in Capitol Riots
COORDINATION
Five members of the far-right group the Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy for their roles in Capitol riots last month. Federal authorities on Thursday arrested and charged William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Luis Enrique Colon, and siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold of Arizona after photographs and social media posts showed the group inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors allege some members of the group were seen leading crowds as they pushed through police lines to storm the Capitol. The group “did advance together, as they unlawfully entered the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and the Capitol, itself,” a criminal complaint states. “The subjects did then proceed to act in concert to prevent law enforcement officers from controlling the crowd by obstructing metal barriers.”
Chrestman—who was photographed wielding a club and threatened police as the group advanced on the Capitol—and Felicia Konold were seen coordinating with leaders of the Proud Boys who were accused of planning the riots. Those leaders include Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean.