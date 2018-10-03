South Carolina Police Shot Dead, Six More Wounded During Standoff

A South Carolina police officer with 30 years on the force was killed Wednesday afternoon and at least six others were wounded during a two-hour standoff with a gunman. The deceased officer has been identified as Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department. “Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I’ve known for 30 years,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said late Wednesday, describing Carraway as “the bravest police officer that I have ever known.” The suspected gunman, who fired at officers from inside a home where he was barricaded with children, has been taken into custody. The standoff reportedly began after authorities attempted to serve a search warrant at the home. No details were immediately available on the condition of the other officers injured. They were identified only as three officers with the Florence Police Department and three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10