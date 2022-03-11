CHEAT SHEET
Five Law Enforcement Agencies Respond to Killer Camel After It Kills Two
It took officers from five law enforcement agencies to subdue a camel at a Tennessee petting zoo after it killed two people, deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers received a call alerting them to a loose camel near Shirley Farms in Obion County and, upon arrival, noticed two men laying next to them. The camel then charged at the deputies’ car before making its way to officers loading a victim to emergency services. The camel was eventually put down, and both victims—Tommy Gunn, 67, and Bobby Matheny, 42—were pronounced dead. Officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Lake County Rescue Squad all helped in the quest.