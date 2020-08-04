Five Test Positive for Coronavirus After Attending Florida Sheriffs Meeting With Gov. Ron DeSantis
NO SYMPTOMS
Five people who were at a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting attended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 27 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sixty people from across the state were in attendance. Nanette Schimpf, an association spokeswoman, stated that the meeting “exceeded” social-distancing guidelines in maintaining a distance of 10 feet between attendees, requiring masks, and seating each person at their own table. Though the attendees tested positive after they were at the meeting, officials have not determined when or where they contracted the virus. DeSantis implied Monday that he had tested negative while speaking with reporters. “I’m tested regularly, and I don’t have or have not had any symptoms,” DeSantis said. “The number of times I’ve been tested has been pretty significant, and I’ve had my temperature checked probably 100 times in the last few months.”