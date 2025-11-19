Five Tourists Killed During Extreme Blizzard at National Park

Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing Harry Potter, has sent a heartwarming letter to the new actor set to play the boy wizard. Radcliffe, 36, shared on Good Morning America on Tuesday that he had written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old actor stepping into the role of Harry Potter for the upcoming TV adaptation, and received “a very sweet note” in return. The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books into a season over the next few years. The Harry Potter movie franchise has grossed more than $7.7 billion, cementing its status as a cultural figure. Radcliffe played the iconic character for a decade in all eight of the series’ films. The seasoned actor recalled the note he sent the young actor: “I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.” Radcliffe spoke warmly about the new lead. “It’s crazy I was doing that,” the British actor reflected. He confirmed he will not be in the series but is “very excited to watch as an audience member.” The show’s premiere in 2027 will “give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”
Jeremy Allen White goes by a different name with his friends and family—and he’s cool with fans using it, too. The Bear actor said it’s jarring to hear his full name since he goes by Jeremy White in his inner circle. “It does feel like people are talking about someone I don’t know,“ the Emmy winner admitted to Vanity Fair. “That’s not how I understand myself.” White explained that when he registered with the Screen Actors Guild, there was already a Jeremy White. Guild rules don’t allow duplicate names, so he had to use his middle name—just like other actors, including Emma Stone, who’ve been forced to adopt new monikers. Stone was born Emily Stone, and also wishes to be called by her original name. White said he would be open to seeing if the other Jeremy White would allow him to take back his name. “I’d be very interested [to meet him],” White said. “I could talk to him and maybe see if he could allow me to have Jeremy White back.”
At least five people were injured after a ferry containing 267 passengers ran aground on a remote island off the coast of South Korea. The incident occurred after 8 p.m. local time as the vessel, the Queen Jenuvia 2, was traveling from Jeju Island to the port city of Mokpo, on the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula. The incident prompted the country’s president to issue an urgent evacuation order. Footage from the scene showed the ferry’s bow firmly planted into the slope of a small, tree-covered island, while another showed passengers wearing life vests as they awaited rescue ships. The country’s prime minister, Kim Min-seok, said all available vessels and workforce had been mobilised to rescue the passengers. The swift response was in part a reaction to the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, the country’s worst-ever maritime disaster, which saw more than 300 people, many of them schoolchildren, die in similar circumstances in the same part of the peninsula. No casualties were reported on board the Queen Jenuvia 2, although five people received treatment for minor injuries, according to local news reports.
Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson’s pregnant girlfriend, said she “knew” from their first date that the SNL alum would be the father of her children. “When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Okay, don’t think that I’m crazy, but I just know you’re going to be the father of my children,’” Hewitt, a model and actress, said in a Bumble campaign with Davidson. “And he was like, ‘Yeah.’” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. In July, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Hewitt told People that they are “very conscious of not putting pressure” on their child, adding that they don’t have the mindset that their child will “fill a void.” She added that there’s a “really healing aspect of knowing that we’re going to be able to give a child the life and the support and the love and the family vibe that we don’t feel like we had.” She also noted that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”
Australian-American country music star Keith Urban caused a scene over the weekend after performing at a private event for Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. In an unexpected twist, Urban was recorded performing a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” an LGBTQ+ anthem inspired in part by famous West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey. While Roan, an outspoken critic of the president who paused one of her L.A. concerts last month to cuss out ICE, has not responded to the news, her fans are incensed, with one fan saying, “How dare he take a queer song from a queer icon and play it at that place.” Others pointed out that it isn’t the first LGBTQ+ anthem popular with the Trump crowd, citing the many instances Trump himself has used The Village People’s “YMCA” at events. Urban, who separated from Nicole Kidman in September after 19 years of marriage, has regularly played the song at his concerts and has previously praised its inclusive message. The event’s billionaire host—who was only recently welcomed back into the fold after being iced out by Trump during an investigation by special counsel Jack Smith—thanked the president, who was seated next to him, by pledging $5 million to support American businesses.
Five tourists died after being caught in a severe blizzard while trekking in Chile’s famed Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, authorities confirmed. The victims, identified as two Mexican nationals, two Germans, and one British citizen, were reported missing earlier this week after a sudden change in weather brought heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, and icy winds of up to 118 mph to the region. A major search and rescue operation was launched for the missing hikers, which led to four other missing tourists being found alive, a statement read. The hikers went missing near the remote Los Perros camp, a five-hour trek from the nearest vehicle access point, according to the country’s National Forestry Corporation, CONAF. Chilean President Gabriel Boric paid tribute to the victims and thanked the rescue teams in a post on X, writing, “To the families, friends, and loved ones … who tragically lost their lives in the incident that occurred in Torres del Paine, I extend my deepest condolences. Know that you have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities and institutions during these difficult times."
A United Airlines flight out of San Francisco was forced to turn back after a worrying smell was detected in the cabin. Flight UA 869 was on its way to Hong Kong when it about-faced “to address a burning rubber smell in the cabin.” The Boeing 777 was carrying 336 passengers and 15 crew. The flight usually takes around 15 hours. It had already suffered a 90-minute delay before takeoff, according to flight tracking software FlightRadar24. In a statement made to Business Insider, United said, “The flight taxied to the gate where emergency personnel met the aircraft.” Business Insider reports a passenger saw smoke coming from the aircraft through their window. Customers were told by the crew that the pilot smelled smoke and made the decision to return to California. The same flight tracking software shows the plane making a neat loop, never straying far from the coast before making its landing. It suggests the plane was in the air for roughly an hour in total. The Daily Beast has contacted United Airlines for comment.
NASA scientists made an unexpected discovery on Mars—a strange shaped rock given the name “Phippsaksla” that may not have originated on the red planet at all. While surveying bedrock at a site called Vernodden, NASA’s Perseverance rover came across the 31-inch-wide formation rising above the flat, fragmented landscape. A scan revealed the rock was loaded with iron and nickel, an element combo typically linked to iron-nickel meteorites formed in the cores of large asteroids. NASA believes the strange rock may have crash-landed on Mars, but said further tests are needed to confirm whether it is truly a meteorite. As part of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, the agency’s Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero Crater in February 2021, where it has been seeking signs of ancient life and collecting samples of Mars rock for potential future return to Earth. Scientists are particularly interested in this region because they believe the crater may once have been filled with water, making it one of the most promising places to search for signs of life.
A fraudster freed by President Donald Trump in the dying moments of his first term has been convicted of fraud, again. Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, 51, of Lakewood, New Jersey, was back in court, less than five years after Trump decided he could be freed. In 2014, Weinstein was found guilty of a $230 million real estate Ponzi scheme and subsequent crimes committed during his pre-trial release the first time around. Trump commuted his 24-year sentence to time served on Jan. 19, 2021. This time around, Weinstein swindled investors by offering them the opportunity to profit from the shipment of vital supplies to Ukraine. Weinstein was convicted on charges that he helped defraud dozens of investors out of $35 million. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp sentenced him to 37 years in prison and ordered him to repay $44,294,803 in restitution immediately.
A painting that once helped save its Jewish subject from the Holocaust has set a new modern art record at auction. Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer fetched $236.4 million under the hammer at Sotheby’s on Tuesday on a cash-soaked night in New York, where a gold toilet went for $12.1 million. Austrian Klimt spent three years painting the 6-foot-tall work from 1914 to 1916. The Nazis plundered the art collection of the Lederer family, which was one of the richest in Austria, but decided the family portraits were “too Jewish,” the Associated Press reports, and left them behind. Elisabeth Lederer, with the help of her former brother-in-law, a Nazi officer, was able to convince them that Klimt, who was not Jewish, was her real father. He died in 1918, and Elisabeth died of an illness in Vienna before the war was over. The full-length portrait was taken to auction as part of the $400 million collection of Leonard A. Lauder, the heir to the Estée Lauder Companies empire who died this year at the age of 92. The identity of the buyer was not made public. The sale broke the previous 20th-century record set by Andy Warhol’s portrait of Marilyn Monroe, which sold for $195 million.