Five Victims’ Families Sue FedEx for Indianapolis Mass Shooting
SEE YOU IN COURT
Five families of victims killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility have sued the corporation for failing to provide a safe work environment. The 38-page complaint names FedEx Corporation, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc., Federal Express Corporation, FedEx Corporate Services, Inc., and Security Security Services, USA as defendants, alleging the employer failed to install sufficient security and had negligent hiring and training practices. The tragedy unfolded on April 15, 2021 in Indianapolis when a former employee, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, began shooting inside the facility, killing eight coworkers, four who were Sikh, before killing himself. FOX 59 reports that the families of Amerjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John Weisert, and Karli Smith filed the suit.