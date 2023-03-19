Five Youths Die in Fiery Car Crash in New York With 9-Year-Old Survivor

Read it at New York Daily News
Five children died in a fiery car crash off a New York parkway Sunday, according to police. The victims were aged 8 to 17. A 9-year-old boy seated in the back seat of the SUV was the only member to survive the crash, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were being driven in a Nissan Rogue by a 16-year-old boy, police believe, and the car reportedly swerved off the Hutchinson River Parkway, hitting a tree and bursting into flames. All five victims, whose names haven’t yet been released, were from Derby, Connecticut.