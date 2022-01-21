You Can Wear This Coat All Year Long, from Winter Chill to Summer Rain

If you have read even a bit of my apparel-centric pieces, you've surely heard me clamor about never weighing the looks of a given product more heavily than how it performs. Your fingers don’t care how great your gloves look as they lose feeling in the cold. Your ankles don’t care how trendy your boots are as you lose traction and slip on ice. Your spine doesn’t care if your backpack is cute as it aches and throbs due to improper load distribution.

But hey, if something can perform as needed in trying conditions yet also look great, I'm all in. To that end, the Fjällräven Visby 3-in-1 Jacket looks great, and I only point that out because it is, first and foremost, a reliable piece of technical apparel—or, effectively three pieces, that is.

In its most robust iteration, this jacket (which comes in several colors and in both a men’s and a women’s cut) is completely waterproof, wind-resistant, and warm enough for use in below-freezing temperatures. To achieve said specs, you wear the jacket with its insulated inner jacket zipped in place; don’t worry, it doesn’t feel at all like you’re wearing two coats. It just feels like one warm, comfortable, capable jacket. A jacket with an adjustable hood and hem, a two-way zipper, snap closure hand pockets, and adjustable cuffs.

Fjällräven Visby 3 in 1 Men's Jacket Buy at Macy's $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fjällräven Visby 3 in 1 Women's Jacket Buy at Backcountry $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Moosejaw $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ah, but then the weather turns milder. The snow or freezing rain stops, the sun peaks out, and while still chilly, the teeth have gone out of that winter day. So you zip the liner out of the coat, set the exterior shell aside and, you go on with your day wearing only the liner. The “liner” is a midweight coat complete with its own pockets, quality stitching, and casual everyday style such as you’d expect from any good standalone coat.

As you probably figured out by now, should the day be damp and cool but not frosty, the exterior shell will be your go-to. With the liner jacket removed, it’s lightweight yet of course still waterproof, and it will still cut the windchill, so a few gusts of wind won’t have you regretting the removal of that inner coat.

Finally, as many of you are probably wondering, the brand’s name is pronounced: “fff-y’all-rahv-in.” It’s Swedish, thus all the umlauts, and the cold weather know-how.

