‘F**k P. Diddy’: Kesha Changes Lyrics at Pride Event
TIK TOK
Singer Kesha changed the lyrics to her hit song Tik Tok at WeHo Pride on Friday night, letting everyone know exactly what she thinks about rapper Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy. The opening lyrics to the track used to go, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” but Kesha mixed it up to say “Wake up in the morning, like f*** P. Diddy!” She raised both of her middle fingers towards the crowd to drive home her point. The move was met with applause and hollering by the crowd. The rapper has become persona non grata since CNN released a video of him assaulting his girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016. Kesha has been a vocal advocate for the #MeToo movement after accusing Dr. Luke of drugging and raping her, claims that he has strenuously denied.