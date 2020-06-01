Matt Gaetz Seriously Asks: Can We ‘Hunt’ Antifa ‘Terrorists’ Like We Do ‘in the Middle East?’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) fired off an incendiary tweet Monday, asking if the U.S. can “hunt” down members of the left-wing anti-fascist group antifa. “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” the Republican lawmaker said.
Gaetz’s violent rhetoric comes hours after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) urged President Donald Trump to deploy active-duty military personnel to cities in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. On Sunday, Trump claimed that the U.S. government will designate “antifa” as a terrorist organization after the president blamed them for riots across the country. “Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” Cotton said, adding, “if local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.”