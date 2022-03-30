Flamingo That Fled Kansas 17 Years Ago Spotted in Texas

CHEAT SHEET
A flamingo that flew away from a Kansas zoo during a windstorm has been spotted in Texas—17 years later. The Wichita Eagle reports that officials at the Sedgwick County Zoo had not yet trimmed the feathers of two flamingos before they escaped in 2005. The one tagged Flamingo No. 492 headed for the Gulf Coast while the other went north. Texas wildlife watchers have seen it a number of times over the years, most recently on March 10 in Cox Bay on the Gulf Coast, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. Authorities have no plan to try and capture it.