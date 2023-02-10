Flamingo the Pink Pigeon’s Death Now Under Police Investigation
PINK-ERTONS
The boys in blue are thinking pink. The New York City Police Department said Thursday that its Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit had opened an investigation into the case of a domesticated king pigeon found with its feathers dyed pink late last month, according to The New York Times. After a dogwalker, Carlos Rodriguez, found the bird behind the Shake Shack in Madison Square Park on Jan. 30, he took it to the Wild Bird Fund, a rehabilitation facility that cared for it until its death earlier this week. The organization said it believed Flamingo died from inhaling the toxic chemicals used to dye it. “As soon as I picked it up, I smelled the fumes coming out of him,” Rodriguez told the Times. It remains unclear whether Flamingo was deliberately dyed pink, or why, but a prevailing theory holds that the bird was used as a prop in a gender reveal party. “It suggests that this was a baby girl coming up,” said Rita McMahon, the nonprofit’s director. Both McMahon and Rodriguez confirmed they’d been approached by a detective in recent days, but the police department did not elaborate on the details of the probe in response to the Times’ questions.