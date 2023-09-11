Flash Flood of Red Wine Overwhelms Portugese Town After Distillery Accident
PAINT THE TOWN RED
A Portuguese village was overwhelmed by a flash flood of red wine over the weekend after a pair of tanks burst at a local distillery, spilling an Olympic pool’s worth of vino onto the city’s streets, The Telegraph reported. Shocking footage captured the bizarre phenomenon, which showed a torrent of the liquid overwhelming a quaint road and nearly washing away a parked car. Portuguese media reported that no one was injured—though one homeowner did see their basement flooded with wine, according to The Telegraph. Much of the runoff was ultimately diverted into local agricultural fields. The company responsible, Levira, apologized in a statement and said that it would cover “the costs associated with cleaning up and repairing the damage.”