Kentucky Floods Claim 15 Lives, Children Feared Among the Dead
CATASTROPHIC
The death toll from one of the worst floods in Kentucky’s history has reached 15, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Friday morning update. That number is expected to double and likely includes children, he said. Torrential rain on Wednesday night turned into catastrophic flash flooding across much of southeastern Kentucky on Thursday, causing houses to wash away, roads to collapse and entire neighborhoods to be submerged. The National Guard has rescued people from trees and rooftops, Beshear said Thursday. More rain was expected on Thursday night and into Friday however Beshear said forecasts have, thankfully, improved. “Central and Eastern Kentucky remain in a flood watch today,” he said Friday. “While rain totals are not expected to be as high, flooding still remains a concern due to saturated grounds. Please stay safe and alert, Kentucky.”