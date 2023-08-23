CHEAT SHEET
    Flash Flooding Inundates Grand Canyon National Park

    THREE FEET DEEP

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The Grand Canyon is seen from the South Rim near Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, U.S.

    Stephanie Keith/REUTERS

    Grand Canyon National Park experienced heavy flooding just south of its entrance on Tuesday, prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place and evacuate more than 100 residents and guests, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. “Reports of up to three inches of rain resulting in a flash flood event caused a closure of U.S. Highway 64 as water reached levels of three feet deep. Flooding also resulted in evacuations to some hotels and residential housing,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook. Additionally, about 70 students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District sheltered in place on school property and were returned to their families Tuesday night. Power outages have battered the region as crews work to clear damage.

